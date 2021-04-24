Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.27. 1,233,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

