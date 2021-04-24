Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KDMN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

