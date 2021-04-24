Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

