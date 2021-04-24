Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

