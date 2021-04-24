Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day moving average of $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

