Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE) Financial Comparison

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCE and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.33 $2.40 billion $2.64 17.65 Crexendo $14.44 million 8.04 $1.14 million $0.07 90.00

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BCE and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 7 2 0 2.22 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $57.94, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than BCE.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61% Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

