CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

