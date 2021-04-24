Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

