Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $66,280,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

RH stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a fifty-two week low of $125.22 and a fifty-two week high of $689.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

