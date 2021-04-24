Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average is $149.32. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.