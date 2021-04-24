Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of SJR opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

