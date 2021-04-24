Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

