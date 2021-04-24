Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,373.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,225.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

