Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

