Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

