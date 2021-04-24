Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $207.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

