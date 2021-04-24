CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.89 million and $42.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

