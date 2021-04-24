CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “
CTO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $310.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.