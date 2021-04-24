CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $310.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

