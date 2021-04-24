Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $206,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

