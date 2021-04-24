CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

