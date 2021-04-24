CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.93.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
