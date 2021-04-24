CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,060.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 5337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,992 ($26.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,850.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.87.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

