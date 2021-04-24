Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on DMTGF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

