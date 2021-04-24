Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $256.08 and last traded at $253.59, with a volume of 22348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.40.

The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

