Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.81. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

