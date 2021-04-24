Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.81. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.