DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $789,924.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

