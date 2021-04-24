DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DBV Technologies.

Several analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

