Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 8,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 93,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

