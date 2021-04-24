Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €166.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.83.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

