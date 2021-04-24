Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €166.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.17 ($164.90).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.83.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

