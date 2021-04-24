Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $103.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.