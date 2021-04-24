Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
CSAN stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
