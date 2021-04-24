Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

CSAN stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

