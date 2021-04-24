Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,000 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

