Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,410 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.