Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CM Life Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NASDAQ:CMLF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

