Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 6.48%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

