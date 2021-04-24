Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $10.01 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.