Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

