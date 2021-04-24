Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.28. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1,704,278 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DML. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$974.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares in the company, valued at C$508,599. Insiders have sold 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959 over the last 90 days.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

