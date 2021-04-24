Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

