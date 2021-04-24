Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $330.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

