Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $65.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

