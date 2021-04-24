Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $24.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Newell Brands by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 250,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.