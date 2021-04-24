Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.60 ($24.24).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.08 ($18.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.