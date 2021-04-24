Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

