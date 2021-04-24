Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.03

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.03 and last traded at $182.87, with a volume of 1669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

