DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $10.10. 2,103,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,794. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.