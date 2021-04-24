Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

