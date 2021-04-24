Digitalcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $815,220.16 and approximately $180.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.90 or 0.04484482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00459759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $777.94 or 0.01565205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00745184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00483400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.00418878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,275,926 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

