Digitex (DGTX) Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Digitex has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

