Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $93.69

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.69, but opened at $98.18. Dillard’s shares last traded at $97.68, with a volume of 93 shares.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

