Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.25 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

